newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Adding four new teams into the competition this season, the NTFAW was jam-packed with action all around the North. Reigning TSLW premiers Launceston joined the league, left without a competition due to the disbandment of the statewide one, while Hillwood, Deloraine and Longford had their first seasons as a women's team. On-field, the success was varied for the four new sides, with Launceston going through the competition undefeated despite losing many top-tier players, Hillwood marginally missing out on finals in sixth, Deloraine winning two to finish 11th and Longford searching for their maiden victory next season. READ MORE: The first season without the TSLW, and therefore a new pathway, also saw the league's best travel to all corners of the state in the women's representative series. While the results weren't fantastic for the North, going down to both the NWFL and the SFL sides, the competition was one of many things that helped unearth a new star, with Ella Maurer finishing second in the statewide best and fairest. The Old Scotch and former North Launceston young gun was subsequently drafted to Tasmanian-affiliated AFLW side North Melbourne at pick 56 of the big league's draft, becoming the first NTFAW player to graduate from the state's new pathway. Defenders: Mikayla Binns, Kelsie Hill, Jemma Blair, Georgia Hill, Macenzi Lloyd Centres: Zoe Bourne, Dearne Taylor, Hayley Breward Forwards: Jodie Clifford, Maggie Cuthbertson, Georgia Nicholas, Emily McKinnell, Narine Maurangi Followers: Sophie Townsend, Ella Maurer, Alex Hall Interchange: Letitia Johnston, Kara Hennessey, Danielle Kelly, Meg Sinclair, Cecilia Cameron, Aprille Crooks

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/0cef5cd9-d14d-4d76-ac86-55b8f92dee02.jpg/r15_628_6001_4010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg