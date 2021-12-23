news, local-news,

Ahoy me hearties. Unsheathe your swords for the bicentenary celebration that gave Pirates Bay its name. Earlier this year, Eaglehawk Neck History Group members were studying a map of Tasmania dating back to 1824. The group noticed that beneath the Pirates Bay name there was a detailed reference to the act of piracy in 1822. READ MORE: Mayor concerned code of conduct changes 'not enough' Further research was carried out and the group discovered a story involving some well-known convicts and free settlers on Van Diemen's Land. When the group realised the bicentenary was approaching, they knew they had to share the stories they had found, which became the upcoming Pirates of Pirates Bay Festival. The festival will include theatrical performances, sailing, talks, and a ball to be held from January 28-30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/d879fa12-49b8-45ed-a3a3-13811ae60666.jpg/r0_20_1118_652_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg