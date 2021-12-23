Northern Tasmanian football coaches and their Christmas wishlists
After a long and at times stressful 2021, football coaches across the North are looking forward to putting their feet up for the Christmas break.
With pre-season well and truly underway for some of the 2021 class, those who coached their way through the year have some interesting items on their wishlist for December 25 and onwards.
Some of them took their choices seriously, whereas others produced some wishful thinking for their Christmas requests.
Bridgenorth
Phil Lethborg
- ScoMo to listen to his right-hand man Jarrad Cirkel in building the first roofed venue in the North called "Scomodome" at Parrot Park.
- A healthy list.
Bobby Beams (women's)
- On top of my Christmas wishlist is for our community to have a safe and merry festive season spent with loved ones.
- I hope everyone can relax and not be overwhelmed by the ever-changing world.
- I also hope for an uninterrupted footy season in 2022.
Hillwood
Jake Pearce
- A COVID free footy season.
- A couple of key forwards.
- Minimal rain.
- Matt Dennis to be unavailable when we play them (Bracknell) both times.
Old Launcestonians
Laine Cleaver (not coaching in 2022)
- After the heartache of GF defeat, the club is keen to bounce back in 2022 and push for a premiership with all three teams. We proved a lot of doubters wrong this year and ended up pushing Lilydale to the final siren for their premiership win. We've got all keen players signed on again and with another year under our belts, we'll only improve.
- I step away for family and work reasons but with Kane Sanders taking over, the team is in reliable and experienced hands.
- I wish nothing more than continued success both on and off the field for OLs. They're a club of wonderful people who deserve the on-field success they've worked so hard for.
Lilydale
Colin Lockhart
- I wish COVID to bugger off - quite simply, we need supporters on the ground and in the changerooms to bring back country footy.
- A bigger boat.
- Most of all, I want my beautiful wife to have a fantastic year after a terrible few.
Evandale
Sam Bouwman (not coaching in 2022)
- I'm hoping to slip quietly into retirement and to stumble across a new hobby that will stop me from blowing out now that I'm not playing.
Andrew Boyd (women's)
- I'm wishing for some sort of normality and an uncompromised 2022 season.
Old Scotch
Brayley Coombes
- I am wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable festive season.
- Hoping that our playing group return hungry to go a couple of steps further in 2022.
- Fingers crossed for an uninterrupted and restriction-free 2022 season.
Scottsdale
Lochie Young (assistant)
- Socks and undies.
Cabel Hall (women's)
- A safe and relaxing time with family and lots of beers!
Longford
Beau Thorp
- Looking for a nice break for Christmas and enjoying some time with family!
Bracknell
Corry Goodluck
- Have a safe and fun Christmas, enjoy yourself with family and friends.
- Lots of fishing and looking out for each other.
- Also to bring the Bracknell Football Club more success in 2022.
Meander Valley
Damien Rhind (not coaching in 2022)
- I wish all a safe and enjoyable break in celebrating 2021 and a successful 2022.
- Free time is on my wishlist to explore remote places of Tasmania and enjoy the peace and beauty is has to offer.
Scott Bellinger (women's)
- To spend time with family.
- Give not take.
- Continue to help my footy team improve and play finals.
Deloraine
Lochy Dornauf (not coaching in 2022)
- My Christmas wishlist includes a safe and enjoyable break for all my family, friends and fellow Tasmanians.
- A 2022 premiership prior to club president Don Tracey's imminent entry into aged care would also be swell!
In the lead-up to the New Year, The Examiner will be reviewing all three senior NTFA competitions - premier division, women's and division one.