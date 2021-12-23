newsletters, football-list,

After a long and at times stressful 2021, football coaches across the North are looking forward to putting their feet up for the Christmas break. With pre-season well and truly underway for some of the 2021 class, those who coached their way through the year have some interesting items on their wishlist for December 25 and onwards. Some of them took their choices seriously, whereas others produced some wishful thinking for their Christmas requests. READ MORE: Melbourne City star Nathaniel Atkinson linked with Hearts READ MORE: Tasmanian soccer venues receive upgrades as Women's World Cup approaches READ MORE: TCL coaches name their most impressive players of 2021-22 so far In the lead-up to the New Year, The Examiner will be reviewing all three senior NTFA competitions - premier division, women's and division one.

