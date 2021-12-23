sport, cricket,

As the Tasmanian Cricket League heads into its Christmas break, The Examiner asked the coaches who has impressed so far. Whether it be on-field, off-field or somewhere in between, these players have given their coaches a boost halfway through the season. "His batting prowess and start to the year has been quite explosive for us," coach Liam Reynolds said. "Obviously Jacko [Jackson Blair] up the top has been batting well but he's been doing that for a while now, so probably Bhagesh," coach Josh Adams said. READ MORE: Melbourne City star Nathaniel Atkinson linked with Hearts "He's really shown over the last four or five weeks that he's a really good player so he's shone for us." "Obviously moving up from the Burnie Hurricanes, it's not just his batting performances but his leadership, with such a young group he's a bit of an older head," coach Mat Devlin said. "He's definitely been a huge blessing coming to our club and he basically just rocked up on our doorstep." "He's been our most impressive player with both bat and ball," captain Nashib Nisthar said. "He's dug us out of danger a few times with the bat and bowled really well, he's had terrific starts opening the bowling for us. "Most of our guys have chipped in at different times and that's really worked for us." "With the bat, Rickie has been unbelievable, making runs every week for us at the top of the order," coach Jonty Manktelow said. "On the bowling side, the wickets that Raj has taken bowling at first change has been really handy for us and he's been doing the job every week." READ MORE: Jeff Fenech product Tyler Blizzard to make professional debut "He's a bloke who is committed and consistent," coach James Whiteley said. "He does exactly, as a captain, what you ask of him, he never gets upset when he's taken off, he knows that he's a part of a wider team and a wider plan. "He captained the boys against Longford and did tremendously. "He's a massive asset to me and the club in the last two years since he's been here, so I'm really, really impressed as always with him and the way he goes about his cricket." "He hasn't made probably as many runs as he would've liked but the runs he's made are in really critical moments and he'll make some big runs after Christmas I'm sure," Jack Hill said. "His bowling, no-one in the competition can do half an over of off-spin and half an over of medium pace, so he's versatile and he does the job for us." "They've both stepped up to the next level," captain Dylan Sharman said. "They've sort of been pushing over the last few years and this year they've really taken it on board and committed and they are both scoring runs." "He's been the one that's been the most improved for us this year," coach Brad Fryett said. "He played in premier league last year, but would only bowl now and again, whereas now he's developed into our first-change bowler and is taking a lot of wickets."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/e78b38b0-d4ce-48f5-beb0-0936cc2e7a08.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg