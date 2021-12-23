newsletters, editors-pick-list, john, wayne, millwood, launceston, paedophile

John Wayne Millwood will be forced to pay the survivor of sexual abuse he inflicted upon him $5.3 million, and now released court documents have detailed the psychological harassment that followed. Chief Justice Alan Blow AO in his ruling said the abuse the survivor was subjected to "made his life a misery". READ MORE: Mersey staff were left waiting for critical Hillcrest debrief "Whilst there is no suggestion that the sexual abuse involved penetration, it had devastating consequences for the [survivor's] mental health," he said. "There are prospects for improvement, but certainly not full recovery." Millwood did not appear in court when the compensation verdict was delivered. Chief Justice blow said a medical examiner had determined the survivor was "likely to suffer from ongoing symptomatology, despite his strengths, stoicism and supportive social network". "This examiner does not consider that there is any treatment which will likely decrease the underlying permanent impairment in the foreseeable future," he said. Aside from the abuse, Chief Justice Blow described conduct of Millwood typified by persistent and ongoing harassment of the survivor. He detailed how Millwood continued to harass him long after the abuse stopped, including calling him at his workplace and saying he would take his own life if the survivor reported the abuse. Millwood once described the survivor's explanation of his abuse as akin to a terrorist attack and compared him to "Bin Laden". READ MORE: Vandal strikes Sideling rest area for second time this year The convicted paedophile threatened defamation action against the survivor for contacting his workplace to ensure further children were protected from him. As Millwood's 2016 case loomed, the survivor noticed that he was being kept under surveillance, which Chief Justice Blow said was instructed by Millwood. "The only rational explanation is that [Millwood] must have made arrangements for him to be kept under surveillance for reasons connected with his defence," he said. About that time, when the survivor was called to give evidence in the case, his mental health deteriorated. In the lead-up to his abuser's trial, the survivor suffered from nightmares and a panic attack, only for Millwood to change his initial not guilty plea to one of guilty when the odds appeared stacked against him. Millwood was eventually jailed for four year, with two years suspended. But the court heard, even when Millwood was in prison, he continued to harass the survivor. The survivor presented to the court that prison, in fact, only served to see Millwood "double-down". During the damages proceedings Millwood's legal team contacted the survivors solicitors pressing them to reveal his HIV status and if had sexually transmitted infections. During the course of proceedings one of Millwood's lawyers implied the survivor was "delusional" and affected by "suspected HIV". The survivor later provided pathology results that showed he was HIV negative and was not suffering from any STIs. Chief Justice Blow, in arriving a the $5.3 million figure, took into account several factors. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy They included past and future medical and pharmaceutical expenses, earning capacity impairment and pain and suffering. Chief Justice Blow summarised the effect the initial abuse, which led to the ongoing harassment and saw the survivor's life impacted by his abuser for decades, had on the survivor. "His adult life has been affected by his complex post-traumatic stress disorder and his depression in practically every possible way," he said. "His age, missed opportunities and having two chronic mental health conditions means achieving 100 per cent of his true working potential is not going to occur."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/33c14db5-5f4b-4d32-a9fd-731fa8ef855b.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg