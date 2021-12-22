newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tasmania, Police, Hillcrest Primary, jumping Castle, Venture Minerals, Bob Brown Foundation

Tasmania Police is denying claims some North-West-based search and rescue team officers were on the West Coast dealing with mining protesters when the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy took place last week. An officer told this newspaper that was the case. The officer said there was dissatisfaction in the force that those officers with their specific skills were not available for Hillcrest, but, instead, far away dealing with a relatively minor matter. However, Assistant Commissioner Operations Jonathan Higgins said no search and rescue members were deployed to the West Coast operation. "It's understandable that officers want to step up and help their colleagues in responding to a tragic incident of the magnitude of the Hillcrest Primary tragedy," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said. "In relation to protests, specialist trained officers are often required to attend to ensure public safety because protestors 'lock on' or climb trees or structures. "In this case, in support of local West Coast police, two specialist lock on members were deployed. "This included one marine officer from Western District and one Queenstown police officer who were deployed to the protest. "No search and rescue members were deployed. "Officers from a number of divisions attended the Hillcrest Primary at the time of the unfolding incident, and some continue to be involved in the investigation process." Six children died after the December 16 incident at Hillcrest when a jumping castle was blown into the air. The jumping castle and "zorb balls" were reportedly lifted 10 metres in the air by a freak gust of wind. The West Coast incident was part of a string of protest actions organised by the environmentalist Bob Brown Foundation. "Protestors have re-entered rainforest at Mount Lindsay to halt Venture Minerals' drilling operations in the Meredith Range Regional Reserve in the southern takayna/Tarkine," the foundation said on the day. "Bob Brown Foundation is continuing protests calling for the protection of Tasmania's takayna/Tarkine. "Today's action is the fourth time the drill rigs at Mount Lindsay have been halted by Bob Brown Foundation protests in the past month."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/8934a7f8-f029-48f3-bdf8-7e6527b5860f.jpeg/r4_0_2041_1151_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg