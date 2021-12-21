news, local-news,

Tributes continue to flow for the six children who died in the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School on December 16. A steady flow of people visited the memorial outside of the school grounds on Tuesday to pay their respects and add to the flowers that cover a large portion of the grassed area near the school sign. Another tribute will be held at Devonport's Bluff Beach, where a group of paddlers will meet on December 23 at 10am. Paddlers will form a circle to observe a minute's silence and then form a side-by-side formation to offer flower petals on the water. Participants from the Devonport Surf Life Saving Club, Tasmanian Canoe Club and the Pirates Sea kayaking group will lead the groups. Any members of the public, who wish to participate either on the water or from the shore, are welcome to attend. The tribute's coordinator Nigel Woolley, who is a former teacher at the school, said the tribute wasn't a fundraiser but a more of a moment to provide support and care for the many individuals impacted. Mr Woolley said several members of the leading groups are teachers, former teachers or first responders. Participants are asked to meet at Bluff Beach at 9.30am or paddle to the Bluff from Coles Beach, Don River mouth or the Elimatta boat ramp and meet on the water at 10am. Watercraft can include kayaks, paddle boards, surf skis and stand-up paddle boards. Members of the public who are not involved with any of the clubs, can contact the tribute's coordinator Nigel Woolley on 0414 436 116 or nwoolley251@gmail.com You can donate to the public fund via online banking: BSB: 807009 A/C: 30194756 Name: Business Services Or donate in person, by visiting your local MyState branch. The public fund was created after a GoFundMe page set up for the families and well and truly exceeded expectations. The money raised from the page organised by Zoe Smith will be transferred into the public fund.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141052056/4492738b-dc6b-43f7-900b-4fab5e66b21d_rotated_90.JPG/r0_202_3456_2155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg