newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A prolific letter writer and philanthropist in the twilight of his years has looked back on his life fondly, describing his, as a privileged life. William Charles Doddy, known as Peter, has been writing letters to the Examiner for almost 15 years. The former Qantas sales manager and West Tamar Councilor estimated he has written over 130 letters published by the paper. READ MORE: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed The 85-year-old father of three said after stepping away from local politics he was keen to stay connected to the Launceston community, and advocate for the issues he felt were important. "I had no platform anymore as a counsellor or no way of making a comment, so I went to the paper and started to write letters," he said. "I don't profess that I was always right, I said this is my opinion, but you know it's been rewarding. "I've had some rebuttals, but I've also had a lot of good comments and that seems to have eased the need of being involved." Mr Doddy wrote letters on local and state politics, health and social issues, advocated for charities and responded to other letters to the editor. While not all Mr Doddy's correspondents were universally well-received, his willingness to engage in open discourses courteously saw him befriend those with whom he disagreed. In addition to his letter writing, Mr Doddy has been advocating for local charities for over 20 years. READ MORE: Why Brian has dedicated 30 years of his life to helping others As a long time committee member and president of the Moonbeam Children's Foundation, Mr Doddy helped to raise about $35,000 per year to support various charities including City Mission, St Giles, Make a Wish Foundation, White Lion and the Launceston General Hospital children's ward. Mr Doddy also worked on the front lines of Launceston's charitable scene, gathering food and supporting the Launceston City Missions Christmas Lunch for eight years. Having lived a life of privilege born of hard work and public service, Mr Doddy said he was drawn to help those less fortunate where and when he could. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy He said seeing simple things, taken for granted, change a life had stayed with him into his later years. Recalling the donation of a wheelchair to a 9-year-old boy who has spina bifida, Mr Doddy became emotional, remembering the joy and gratitude on the boy's face. "We made about 17 of these wheelchairs available for kids that had no hope of ever getting a wheelchair, there was this little fella who had spina bifida," he said. "I was called for a photoshoot and there he was, this little face looking up at me and he was trying to get out the words thank you, It just broke my heart. "I even think about it now and I get emotional, Luke, little Luke, It was beautiful." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/e911e107-309a-4fd4-99be-3cd5524e1b19.jpg/r0_623_4032_2901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg