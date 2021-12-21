news, local-news,

Four new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Tasmania in the last 24 hours, with three active cases now in the North and two in the North-West. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania There are currently 14 active cases in the state. The news comes as more exposure sites were revealed for Launceston and the North-West. In the past 24 hours 2905 tests were done. The Department of Health has partnered with TML Pathology to increase COVID-19 testing for the Launceston community. An additional COVID-19 testing clinic will begin operating today at Youngtown Primary School in the staff car park off Victoria Street. The testing clinic will open 12 to 5pm, Monday to Friday. No bookings are required.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/005f05bb-eb1c-426f-b3eb-62dd4b82067d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg