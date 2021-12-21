news, local-news,

When Trevallyn man Brian Dunham was invited to a meeting of the St Michaels School thirty years ago he probably was not expecting to find himself filling a vacancy on the organisation's board. His commitment to St Michaels and his other volunteer work was rewarded recently with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Tasmanian Disability Festival Awards, in Launceston. The award recognises exceptional individuals who have made a significant contribution over the past 20 years and demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the rights, participation and inclusion of people with disability. READ MORE: Three new COVID cases in Tasmania, 10 since border reopening The inaugural awards aim to shine the spotlight on those doing great things in the disability sector. "It was a bit of a shock, I knew I was up against a lot of of great nominees so I wasn't expecting it," he said. "The people I support are great and I put my hand up wherever I can and do whatever I can to help. "I love working with such lovely people and it's important to help people." Mr Dunham has volunteered at many important events of the Association, been part of the Executive Committee on numerous sub-committees. As a board member of the organisation for 32 years, Mr Dunham has been instrumental in providing support for people with disabilities in the North and North-West of the State. Mr Dunham first became involved with St Michael's when his son became part of the St Michael's family and he has played a pivotal role in the growth of the organisation. He has undertaken roles including being a driver and supporter of the purchase of group homes within the Launceston community and the development of on-site residential accommodation tailored to people with a disability. READ MORE: 'Always a Warrior': Chace Harrison remembered in loving tributes He also actively advocated for St Michael's to purchase a campus in Devonport to support people with a disability who live on the North-West and has helped increase St Michael's networking opportunities with community organisations, particularly the Riverside Lions Club. A former president of Riverside Lions, Mr Dunham has facilitated a relationship between the two not-for-profit organisations to raise funds for the purchase of equipment and facilities for participant usage as well as working bees which are regularly undertaken on the Newstead site by club members. St Michael's chief executive Mike Thomas praised Mr Dunham's commitment to the association, and more particularly those living with disabilities. "Brian has dedicated his life to assisting people with a disability to live independently and to achieve their goals," he said. "His unbiased opinions have always looked to influence the maximum number of participants at St Michael's, rather than a few. "He is forward-thinking and knowledgeable with a kind heart." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/9df4c28d-2bf2-4287-8a84-92b5e4972deb.jpg/r0_186_3890_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg