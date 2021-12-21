North-West COVID-19 exposure sites listed
Five coronavirus exposure sites have been listed in the North-West, including one classified as a close contact site.
The close contact site is at Shearwater, at the Shearwater Food Co. between 1.52pm and 2.37pm on Saturday, December 18.
READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania
Low risk sites include these locations between the times listed:
December 18
- Devonport Woolworths between 3.25pm and 3.45pm on December 18
December 17
- Devonport TerryWhite Chemmart Fourways between 4pm and 4.05pm
- Devonport No Frills Foodmarket between 3.33pm and 3.48pm
- Devonport Bunnings between 2.38pm and 2.48pm
TO PUT AT THE BOTTOM OF EVERY STORY.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner