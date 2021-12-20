coronavirus,

An entire flight into Launceston has been listed as a close contact exposure site. The Virgin flight, VA 1086 from Sydney on December 15, was added to the Tasmanian Public Health list of exposure sites on Monday night. RELATED: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania A typical domestic Virgin flight on a Boeing 737, which VA 1086 was, has a total of 176 passengers, although it was unclear how many close contacts had arisen following the flight's listing. The flight lasted from 8.11am to 10.03 am. Earlier in the day a further four sites had been listed on the state's COVID website in the south of the state. The latest flight brought the total number of public exposure sites to 53. Popular Launceston bar and restaurant Geronimo was also listed as a close contact site, with visitors who attended it between 6.55pm and 8.50pm on December 15 now needing to enter quarantine and get a COVID test immediately. The same applied for Elizabeth Town's Christmas Hills Raspberry Farm Cafe on the same day, between 11.39am and 12.45pm. The Brisbane Street Telstra shop, on December 15 between 2.28pm and 2.55pm, and the Launceston Airport baggage ares, between 10am and 10.45am, were listed as casual contact sites. The state's number of COVID cases remained at 10, with a case update expected on Tuesday morning. The previous listing of exposure sites in Launceston saw wait times for the city's two testing clinics blow out, and people in line reporting they had waited more than five hours to be tested. State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, following the spike in tests, revealed a Public Health messaging error had been made and several people had been incorrectly notified they needed to be tested.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/cba69c17-ad04-4afe-a234-eccc4106975e.jpeg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg