news, local-news,

Chace Harrison, 11, died on Sunday. He was the sixth child to lose their life during a tragic jumping castle incident at Hillcrest last week. In the hours since, loving messages from various clubs and schools in Devonport and around the state have begun appearing on social media, remembering the young basketball enthusiast as a "lovely boy". Here's what some of them said: We send love to our Little Athletics Family, Craig, Teresa, Sienna, Amelia and their family after the passing of Chace. Such a lovely boy and our friend. Our hearts are breaking for you x "Basketball Tasmania extends its sincere condolences to all the families and people involved with the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. "In further tragic news, one of our own members from the basketball family has passed away. Chace Harrison was a much loved member of the Devonport Warriors and also a previous athlete in the BTAS Future Development Program. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Harrison family and everyone else that has been involved in this devastating incident." - Basketball Tasmania "It has been a heartbreaking week for Tasmania. We have all felt the pain and anguish of the tragic events at Hillcrest Primary. Our hearts hurt beyond words for the parents, siblings, families and friends of the children we have lost. Today saw the passing of Chace Harrison...a fellow baller. We send our deepest sympathy to Chace's loved ones and his Devonport Warriors basketball family. "You are not alone." - Penguin Basketball

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jU9weEXQxcXxwRCjU8nuGc/8181998b-a0af-4459-9f64-3504dd0fc53d.JPG/r0_204_4000_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg