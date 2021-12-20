newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's Road Safety Advisory Council, Tasmania Police and RACT have urged Tasmanian road users to stay safe this festive season, with a strong emphasis placed on eradicating speeding. Tasmania Police has launched its Operation Safe Arrival campaign, which runs until January 2, with the clear message of making sure all road users get home safely. Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said the message was simple. "The goal is clear - let's all make sure everyone gets where they're going safely this holiday period," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said. "Last year we had one person killed and nine people injured in crashes on Tasmanian roads during the festive season." Police will target known hotspots for unsafe road behaviour and will be patrolling main roads and highways, alternative routes out of towns and cities, targeting the back streets, rural roads, and entertainment districts. Tasmania Police has identified phone usage while driving, creeping over the speed limit, not resting when tired, not wearing seatbelts and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol as key reasons for accidents on the road. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania "With our borders open, we now have more tourists travelling around Tasmania - so there's even more cars, bikes, caravans, boats and trailers on our roads," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said. "If you're travelling over the limit, even just a bit - you're speeding, and police will be enforcing this and issuing infringements if people are doing the wrong thing. "Let's keep everyone safe these holidays, please take care if you're on our roads." RACT's chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said motorists needed to make sure their vehicles were in tip top condition before heading out on the road over Christmas. "While it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of Christmas, there's nothing more important than arriving safely and with a few basic checks you can help make sure you and your family arrive safely," Mr Bailey said. Mr Bailey said that the most common issues found during RACT safety checks over the last few years were lights not working, oil and other fluids not topped up, batteries that needed attention, worn tyres, ineffective wiper blades and child restraints or seat belts that were not in the best shape. "These problems are all relatively easy to fix, but if you don't pick them up early, they can lead to significant problems and potentially contribute to serious crashes or even fatalities," he said. READ MORE: Remembering the six children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy "We'd encourage people to also check the lights, tyres and wheel bearings on their trailers or caravans, especially if it's been sitting idle since last summer. "We are also calling on drivers to avoid the fatal five while on our roads - speed, inattention, seatbelts, fatigue and drink/drug driving." RSAC also added its voice to calls for safer driving by launching the 'Over is Over' campaign on Monday, December 20. The campaign has aimed to highlight how even a few kilometres over the speed limit can lead to disaster. The campaign has been supported by the Motor Accidents Insurance Board, and has urged drivers and riders to make the safe choice never to speed when they get behind the wheel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

