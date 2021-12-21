westbury, ashley, prison, northern, covid, tasmania

UNTIL there are sufficient spaces in drug rehab facilities to house all the people who request drug rehabilitation assistance, we will not see a reduction in recidivism. Most people who are sentenced to a period of imprisonment have substance abuse issues, therefore nothing will change until these issues are addressed. READ MORE: Tasmanian broken heart tribute mural pops up PRISONS should be for violent people who are dangerous to others; murderers, rapists, paedophiles, etc. No one should be in prison solely because of addiction, mental illness or because they are poor or homeless. With proper therapeutic facilities and programs and decent social justice for all, we should not need another prison. FOUR futile years in planning, three proposed prison sites. Two million dollars down the drain, one monumental shambles. No resolution in sight and zero chance of any politician taking responsibility. Tasmanian politics in action (inaction). NEGATIVE gearing could do with an overhaul. It was a great idea originally but now seems to be detrimental to first home buyers. First home buyers have to battle against investors when trying to purchase their first home. Maybe negative gearing benefits could reduce on a sliding scale in relation to the number of properties you own. Similar to how the pension system works. Lots of negatively geared homes are not used as long-term rentals. I AM so tired of hearing the words "we have to learn to live with COVID". Then in a contradictory manner, I am told to wear a mask here, stand up there, be vaccinated, controlled to check in. These are not rules that are "just living with COVID and moving on". These are rules that are still dictated by COVID situation. Either we learn to live with COVID like politicians say, or stop saying it and continue controlling lives with COVID policies. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania What a pleasant Christmas surprise Peter Gutwein has given all Tasmanians! Folding to the pressure from big business and a looming election, Mr Gutwein decided to inflict COVID-19 on the people of Tasmania. Trying to pull at the heartstrings with stories of families that would be reunited, and now the very same Tasmanians who backed Mr Gutwein through this pandemic. The ones that followed the rules and did all the right things are being told that they may be required to wear masks inside and to check their app for the latest exposure sight! While understanding we can't (unfortunately) be locked down forever, the timing of the border reopening when Tasmanians are about to enjoy their Christmas holidays is an absolute disgrace. So, when my grandchildren are at the beach this summer who do they go near? Do we have to tell them not to play with children they don't know? Do we look at every tourist and take a wide berth? I think every Tasmanian knows how this is going to end. We've seen it on the tv coming from the mainland for the last two years. Premier Gutwein. Stop people from NSW and Victoria coming in immediately as it is clear Covid is rampant over there!!! We are double vaccinated and we don't need to wear masks unless we want to. Stop forcing us to accept draconian decisions. Halt the massive influx of Covid from NSW and Victoria immediately. So, you get a PCR test 72 hours before you jump on a plane and arrive in Tassie. Where have you been in the 72 hours prior? Obviously, you can get covid just before getting on a plane and not know it and just infect other people without knowing. So what is the point of spending money on PCR tests and contact tracers.

