Lacey Adams has capped a stellar year after claiming the girls' under-15s title at the national enduros championships in Wollongong. The 14-year-old travelled from Launceston to compete for the major honour after also claiming the state titles in enduros and cross-country mountain biking earlier this year. The Riverside High School student claimed the title as she blazed a trail over the four stages at GreenValleys, recording stage differences of up to 02:32.833 over her category competition. Speaking after her triumph, the racing ace learned a lot about adapting to new conditions away from her favoured Tasmanian trails. "It was only a few weeks ago we raced the state championships at Maydena in the snow," she said. "It was such a great experience racing at that level, I learned a lot about riding consistently especially in such hot conditions. "I had a great race and thanks to Sprung the bike was flawless." READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania Adams has enjoyed a strong year on the mountain bike and with events like the AusCycling Mountain Bike National Championship set for Maydena Bike Park from February 14-20, more success could be on the way. Maydena Bike Park also held the 2021 event and were excited to retain the hosting rights for next year. READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy The area has become a popular spot for the major national events given it also held the national enduro championships in 2019 Maydena's trail network boasts two specifically designed race courses for the downhill and cross-country championships which will feature in the tournament. "We are again excited to be playing host to the XC, DH and pumptrack national championships," they said on their social media channels. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

