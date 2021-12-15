newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian riding ace Lacey Adams will represent the state at the upcoming enduro championships aiming to make her mark on the national mountain biking scene. The event will cap a stellar year for the 14-year-old, who claimed the under-15s state titles in the enduro and cross-country categories earlier this year to ahead of the Wollongong event. The Riverside High School product has come a long way since taking up the sport and transitioning from track cycling a few years ago. "It's more challenging [especially] to learn new stuff as well," she said. "I've found trails that I love and friends to ride with, you just feel so free and it's so fun to be able to ride the trails of Tasmania, we're so lucky to have them. "[Winning the state titles] was a pretty unreal feeling after coming into racing only a few years ago and to actually get on the podium was cool." READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania The national enduro championship see riders battle in gravity focused events as they complete a track within a time-frame featuring up to six timed stages on the course, featuring downhill and uphill racing. "[I am] a little bit nervous but going away and actually travelling to go bike riding and to race my bike, I am a bit nervous but excited as well," she said. READ MORE: Draft laws seek to make non-fatal strangulation a criminal offence After recently racing at the cross-country event at Osmarston, Adams is equally comfortable moving into the enduro category. At the Osmaston race, Adams took out the under-15s girls' event with a time of 1:07:57.06. "I am going to try, I am going to reach for my goals [which are] high but I am also trying to get a good experience out of it and have some fun," she said. "There's heroes of mine that are on the internet and social media and they just inspire me more so I want to become one of them one day." READ MORE: Man in hospital, offender on run after Newnham shooting Adams' father Adrian Adams was glowing with pride as he described his daughter's willingness to keep honing her craft at a young age. "It's awesome to see, she's worked hard for it, she rides a lot," he said. "While other kids might be doing whatever they're doing she's out there training and that sort of stuff, I guess as long as she keeps smiling while she's doing it we'll keep supporting it. [It's] awesome for her to be able to see other girls who have made it in action sport and in enduro racing so she's able to have someone to follow." Launceston bike shop Sprung helped pitch in to ensure Adams could fly the flag for her home state at the national titles. "They're awesome support and help [to me]," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/f131b529-0bd9-4877-9d06-8bc3a410d0ce.JPG/r0_578_4032_2856_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg