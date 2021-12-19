Bureau: Tasmania braces for damaging winds

newsletters, editors-pick-list, bom, Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania, weather, warning, wind, TasAlert, ses

The Bureau of Meteorology have put out an alert warning Tasmanians to brace for damaging winds across much of the state. All regions besides King Island and the East Coast have been issued severe weather warnings. READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania The high winds are expected to arrive with a weather front during Monday Morning. Winds are expected to average 60 - 70 km/h. Gusts across much of Tasmania could reach up to 90 to 100 km/h and up to 110 km/h at more elevated areas. Locations which may be affected include Devonport, Burnie, Launceston, St Helens, Strahan, New Norfolk and Hobart. With that in mind the BoM are advising people to supervise children closely, check that family and neighbours are aware of warnings, manage pets and livestock, secure outdoor items including furniture and play equipment, and be prepared in case of power outages. READ MORE: Tasmanian broken heart tribute mural pops up Any outages can be reported to TasNetworks on 132 004. The BoM is also asking Tasmanians to beware of damaged trees and power lines and take care when driving. Further advice and updates will be available at www.ses.tas.gov.au Anyone needing emergency assistance should contact the SES on 132 500. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/8d472598-75f9-461d-a534-9b2859ec3893.jpg/r3_0_1083_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg