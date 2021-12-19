Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide

news, local-news, covid-19, covid, tas, launceston, exposure, case, tasmania

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Launceston by Dr Mark Veitch, Director of Public Health. The positive test result came from a woman in her 50s who arrived in Launceston from Sydney on Wednesday. This is the second case confirmed in the state's North after a man in his late teens tested positive on Friday. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident In the 24 hours leading up to 8pm last night, Public Health Services identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The other positive results came from a man in his 30s who arrived in Hobart from Melbourne on Friday and family member of a previously reported case. It is not yet known which previous case the family member is related to. READ MORE: Launceston travel agency still 'seeing a lot of hesitation' Public Health Services have encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms - "regardless of how mild they may be" - to get tested immediately. Seven cases have now been recorded since borders reopened on December 15. A full list of close contact, casual and low risk sites, is available at coronavirus.tas.gov.au. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116107549/723d546e-3d1e-4a83-98b3-b6ce1650e50b.jpg/r8_0_3831_2160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg