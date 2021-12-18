Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Northern Tasmania

news, local-news, covid-19, tasmanian, launceston covid, tasmanaina hotspots, launceston hotspots, positive case

A man in Tasmania's North has tested positive for COVID-19 after flying into Launceston Airport from New South Wales on Thursday, December 16. Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed the case at a press conference in Hobart this morning "Our contact tracers are working through matters at the moment," Mr Gutwein said. "I understand that initially, there are around 19 close contacts - 16 that were on the flight that arrived on Thursday afternoon - and three close family members, and we'll continue to update matters as we receive more information. The confirmation of the positive test result follows a series of exposure sites in Launceston being listed by the Department of Health on Friday night. The man, who is in his late teens, was tested after being notified by NSW Health that he had visited an exposure site before flying to the state. He isolated on Thursday night and returned a positive test yesterday. The Tasmanian Department of Health have confirmed that the man visited JJ's City Café in Racecourse Crescent, the Launceston Airport baggage carousel and JB HiFi in Invermay - which were all listed as exposure sites late last night. According to the government exposure site website, anyone who visited JJ's City Cafe between 2.22pm and 2.40pm on December 16 and Qantas flight QF1563 rows nine to 13 which flew from Sydney to Launceston between 11.04am and 12.41pm on the same day, must now quarantine and get tested immediately. The Launceston Airport baggage carousel was also listed as a casual contact site between 12.55pm and 1.15pm on December 16. Anyone who visited that site is now required to get a COVID-19 test three to five days following their exposure and must wear a mask when unable to physically distance for 14 days following the exposure. The same rules apply to anyone who visited JB HiFi at 78 Lindsay Street, Invermay between 2:54 pm to 3:14 pm on December 16. The airport arrivals area between 12.55pm to 1.10pm on December 16 and Launceston Plaza between 2.17pm and 2.22pm on December 16 were listed as low risk - meaning anyone at those sites at that time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if any develop. Those needing to get tested should call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738. Meanwhile, the DoH has reported a positive wastewater test from a sample taken from Norwood. The cause of the positive reading is not yet known and no cases in the area have been recorded. Anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to get tested immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/4f61542d-1513-440a-a194-b860c55794ac.jpg/r2_1_1102_623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg