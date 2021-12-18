List of exposure sites in Northern Tasmania grows to 21

news, local-news, covid, exposure sites, laucneston, tasmania, north, Launceston cbd, tas

The number of exposure sites in North Tasmania listed by the Department of Health has grown to more than 20 after 15 new locations were added late this afternoon. Among the latest entries are several Launceston CBD businesses including the Launceston Myer, TV Direct, Harris Scarfe and Avenue Records. The Meadow Mews Plaza in Kings Meadows has also been listed, as has The Cabin in Exeter. The news follows the region's first case of COVID-19 since borders reopened earlier this week. That case was confirmed by the DoH earlier this morning. Flight VA 1086 from Sydney to Launceston on December 15 has also been listed - suggesting a new case as the confirmed case from earlier today didn't arrive until December 16. Flight VA 1312 from Melbourne to Hobart is also among the new entries. A full list of exposure sites, times, dates and risk levels can be found at https://www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au/families-community/public-exposure-sites-in-tasmania. The website also details what people should do if they have been at those sites at the times a confirmed case was present. The Health Department is asking anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately. The case alerts page currently has 33 exposure sites now listed. More to come.

