Youth in custody following suspected arson in Launceston CBD

news, local-news, fire, st john street, tasmanian fire, launceston fire

Tasmania Police and Fire Service were called out to a structure fire in the heart of Launceston's CBD early this morning. A male youth is now in custody assisting police with enquiries in relation to a structure fire at 68-70 St. John Street, Launceston, which formerly housed retailer Glow Cosmetics but has since remained vacant for some time. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident Investigations and inquiries into the fire are still ongoing. TFS were alerted to the fire at 5:00am and extinguished the fire a short time later. A number of occupants who live in an apartment complex above the business site were evacuated and do not have any injuries. There was no damage to surrounding businesses and the building's exterior appears to be largely undamaged. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old air force veteran Police are urging anyone who has any information in relation to this fire or who saw a "group of youths" present in the Launceston CBD around this time to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or they can report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/fb25d85f-aed3-43b6-8cd7-f84624e821b5.jpg/r0_581_4032_2859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg