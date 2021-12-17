news, local-news,

The Devonport community is rallying around the families of the children killed in an incident with a jumping castle at Hillcrest Primary School on Thursday. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the families of Zane Mellor and Addison Stewart who are among the five children who have tragically died. Addison's aunty Meghan Aherne has set up a fundraiser for her family, which on Friday morning had reached almost $30,000. READ MORE: Single mum faces new fight for housing stability "Everyone is devastated," Meghan said in the fundraiser blurb. "She was always such a sweet kind, old soul. "We all love you paddi melon." The Devonport Football Club has expressed their condolences to Addison's mother Kylie Stewart, who is one of the club's trainers. "Today, (Thursday) sadly for their family and friends, did not have beautiful Addison come home after what was meant to be a last day of school and fun with friends," the club said in a Facebook post. "Devonport Football Club will always be there to support and stand with those who need it. "That is what one club means to us. In good times or tough, we are together." Another GoFundMe has been set up by Grace Johnston and two other friends of Zane's mother, Georgie Gardam. "Zane was such a beautiful caring, gentle soul who had challenges growing up with his autism and ADHD, but that never set him back he kept achieving," the fundraiser read. READ MORE: Booster shot bookings surge to 50,000 as rules change "Georgie is the most amazing mum. She never gave up and was by his side every step of the way encouraging, loving and fighting for him. "This has shook so many people and the community and we want to do anything to help make things a little easier for her at this hard time." As of Friday morning more than $32,000 had been raised for Georgie. This is in addition to a fundraiser for all the families of the Hillcrest Primary School victims.

