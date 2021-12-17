news, local-news,

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has vowed to stand with the families and loved ones of the five children who died at Hillcrest Primary School. "I make a commitment to all the families impacted by this tragedy that we will stand with you and we will support you," Mr Gutwein said on Friday. "As a parent, I cannot understand how the parents of those who have lost children must be feeling. READ MORE: Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania "But, as a parent I hope they can understand that we are all feeling for you as well. "What should have been a celebration for the end of the school year turned into an unthinkable tragedy." Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine confirmed one 11-year-old girl and another four 12 year-old children had died, while three remained in a critical condition and one was now recovering at home. "An absolute tragedy is the only way to describe this event," said Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine. "There's no doubt this incident will leave its mark, and I know people are sending their thoughts and prayers from right across the country, and even further afield." Mr Gutwein said he acknowledged it would be a very difficult time of the Devonport community. "I know this is going to be a very challenging time for this entire community," he said. "I know I speak for all Tasmanians when I send my deepest sympathies to the families, friends and loved ones of everyone affected by this tragedy. "Overnight there has been an overwhelming outpouring of grief as well as support for those involved here in Devonport, across Tasmania, across the country and indeed across the world." Mr Gutwein said his thoughts were with the three children at the Royal Hobart Hospital and their families. "My heart goes out to everyone that is impacted by this tragic event," he said. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old air force veteran "Our thoughts are with you, as a community and as a state we are thinking of you." Mr Gutwein assured as he would be everyone who needed help would be supported during this time. "I spoke a short time ago with the Prime Minister and he has offered any support that we need and I have been working closely with the Mayor," he said. If people need support at this difficult time, there are a range of 24 hour support available:

