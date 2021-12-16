news, local-news,

Police have confirmed a fifth child has died after they were caught up in a jumping castle incident on Thursday morning. Two young boys and two young girls died earlier in the day, and four more are still in hospital. EARLIER Tasmania's police commissioner has described the tragedy which claimed the lives of four year six pupils as heartbreaking. Commissioner Darren Hine spoke in Devonport on Thursday afternoon saying that he could confirm four children, two boys and two girls, had died as a result of the incident about 10am. READ MORE: Man tests positive to COVID after arriving in Tasmania "Another four are in a critical condition, and one is serious. They were grade six students," Commissioner Hine said. "On a day when the children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school we are instead mourning their loss." Premier Peter Gutwein said it was a devastating and heartbreaking day for Tasmania. "It is difficult to find the right words," Mr Gutwein said. "I'm sure I speak for all Tasmanians when I extend our deepest sympathies to all of the family and friends." He said it was inconceivable to think something like this could happen on a day when the students were celebrating the end of the school year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QwkL5iC5W8dqAvyrBDPKP2/3942295e-c8cc-43a2-9dc9-fe6d6b30c3c8.JPG/r2_204_3998_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg