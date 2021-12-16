Peek inside: Mowbray depot to transform into recreation hub

news, local-news, mowbray, launceston city plan, Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub, recreation hub, Northern Suburbs, Albert Van Zetten

More than two years after funding was first earmarked, plans for a new community recreation hub for Launceston's northern suburbs are finally getting under way. An expansive warehouse in Mowbray has been selected for the hub and the Tasmanian Government is now finalising the appointment of an architecture firm to redevelop the site into the much-talked-about Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub. READ MORE: Man tests positive to COVID after arriving in Tasmania About $15 million was put aside in funding for the project just five days before the 2019 election during a visit by Prime Minister Scott Morison to Launceston. Since the funding was announced, project leads have been hunting around for a suitable site and have landed on the disused warehouse on Invermay Road. The warehouse is situated between the Mowbray Golf Club and the University of Tasmania's Newnham campus. Previously leased by Statewide Glass, a section of the depot was used in recent years by a pop-up charity shop, which has since closed down. With a site selected, the government is now tendering an architecture firm to handle the substantial rebuild. Details are expected to be finalised shortly. READ MORE: Prescription morphine 'gifted' to friend results in death Once complete the hub will include indoor courts and recreation spaces, as well as multi-purpose meeting rooms and office space, which are expected to deliver other community services and programs. City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten, who has been championing the project for several years, was pleased to see progress. "We know that the people in the Northern Suburbs have been crying out for a facility such as this for a number of years, and it's exciting to see progress being made on this wonderful project," he said. Cr van Zetten went on to note that the proposed multi-use courts at the hub will also help address the shortfall in the number of indoor sporting courts across Northern Tasmania. The development of the hub falls under the Launceston City Deal, a ten-year plan funded by a $536 million joint commitment from state, federal and local governments. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/28e5c2e1-e429-484c-a2d3-3f714d63e26c.jpg/r0_167_4176_2526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg