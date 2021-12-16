news, local-news,

The death of a Launceston woman who self-medicated with a friend's prescribed medication serves as a reminder that pharmaceutical drugs are regulated for a reason, says a Tasmanian pharmacy guild representative. Anne Maree Parsons, 53, of Newnham, unintentionally died in 2018 after taking liquid morphine which interacted negatively with her advanced lung disease. Her friend Ian Baldwin, who "gifted" his prescribed liquid morphine (Ordine) to Mrs Parsons, was charged and sentenced in 2019 with supplying her with the drug over a two-month period before her death. Pharmacy Guild of Australia state vice president John Dowling said the risk of taking another person's medication without doctor or pharmaceutical advice was "just not worth it". He warned people not to take another person's medication, nor to share your medication with anyone else. "Be aware that there is a reason why these things are regulated. The government has determined that there is a need for a doctor or pharmacist to intervene in the sale of certain drugs," Mr Dowling said. "If someone is giving their medications to someone else then a doctor or pharmacist cannot ascertain whether that drug is actually okay for the individual." This would take into account a person's own medications, and their health history. In a coronial report into Mrs Parson's death it was revealed that she suffered from chronic pain and was regularly prescribed the opiod painkiller oxycodone, as well as valium. Her friend Ian Baldwin also on occasion supplied her with liquid morphine, which was prescribed to him as three 200ml bottles per month. Coroner Olivia McTaggart wrote that on the day of her death Mrs Parsons told Mr Baldwin that she was in pain and had asked for the morphine drug. "Mr Baldwin supplied a further small jar to take home with her for use by herself and Mr Parsons. No payment was made by Mrs Parsons and Mr Baldwin described it as a gift. "Mr Baldwin was with her when she consumed the 10ml Ordine dose at his home. He said that he measured it out for her and that she responded to the drug as she had when he had provided it to her on previous occasions." The report noted that Mrs Parsons' death from respiratory depression and arrest was due to morphine and diazepam toxicity, which are both strong central nervous depressants. Her advanced lung disease was a contributing factor. "I obtained evidence concerning the prescribing and supply of Schedule 8 substances to both Mrs Parsons and Mr Baldwin by their respective health professionals," Coroner McTaggart wrote. "There may or may not have been deficits in practices. I formed the view, however, that any such issues were not sufficiently connected to Mrs Parsons' death to make further comment in this finding."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/ce09aa94-b70e-43af-a05e-98be9d2393df.jpg/r4_36_1916_1116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg