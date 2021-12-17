newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After being on the public housing waiting list for two years, and being embroiled in a bond scam earlier this year, Launceston's Stacey Lodge has been dealt another blow. Currently living in a van with her two young children, Ms Lodge has been parking the van in the driveway of an unoccupied Housing Tasmania property. However, after finding a note tucked into the door of her van from the Department of Communities, Ms Lodge has once again found herself without a plan for the future. READ MORE: 'Utterly devastating': city devastated by jumping castle tragedy From a Department employee, the note directed Ms Lodge to move the van immediately or it would be towed away, as the property is currently underdoing renovations. Ms Lodge said the builders on site had gone out of their way to assist her, and sectioned-off the driveway from the building site. "They brought me a hose down for water, and the sectioned-off the yard so I had some privacy ," she said. "They said they would stay out of my hair, and I stayed out of theirs." For Ms Lodge, the decision to park the van at the property was fueled by her desire to provide her children with a sense of stability. With her children aged five and eight, keeping them in their current primary school has been a high priority. "We've only just settled in, and let the teachers know our situation and now we've been asked to move again," Ms Lodge said. READ MORE: Booster shot bookings surge to 50,000 as rules change "I want them to have that stability and support, my eight year old has started saying 'what's the point in making friends? We're only going to move.'" A Department of Communities spokesperson said they had tried to work with Ms Lodge and encouraged her to contact Housing Connect for assistance. READ MORE: Dream flight comes true for 96-year-old RAAF veteran "We understand that Ms Lodge's circumstances are difficult," they said. "Unfortunately, Ms Lodge has parked a motorhome in the yard of a Housing Tasmania property illegally. "This is preventing the start of structural works to a property that will accommodate the next applicant waiting on the social housing register."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/d866ddc0-8f25-48b2-9225-63b0c08ffa7c.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg