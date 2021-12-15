GOOD NEWS
Child reunited with family after being found near primary school
Local News
A child found near Mayfield Primary School this morning has been reunited with family after a public callout by police.
The child was located about 7.45am.
By 9am, their family had been found.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline