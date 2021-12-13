PHOTOS
Prospect and Riverside highs schools celebration dinners
Local News
Our photographers were on duty to capture the happy moments from this year's Prospect High School and Riverside High School leavers celebration dinners.
MORE GALLERIES
The Examiner will publish a special 12-page feature on Wednesday, December 22 to celebrate this year's high school leavers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner