JackJumpers' new import on his unique nickname and guarding Milton Doyle

Craig Sword did not know how far away Australia was until he was signed as the Tasmania JackJumpers' newest import.
When he joins the team in late July or early August, it will be the first time the 30-year-old American has visited Australian soil.
Sword heard about the NBL through former Sydney Kings coach Chase Buford, who mentored him at second-tier G-League outfit Erie BayHawks, and is eager to play alongside Milton Doyle.
The pair played against each other "for years" in the G-League and the newest JackJumpers loves the way Doyle plays.
"I'm a defending guy so I always like to look up my opponent before I actually play against them and Doyle was one of the tougher match-ups," he said.
"I love the way he scores, the way he picks the game apart and it's going to be great playing with him and I'll be able to help him get better every day.
"That's going to be the greatest thing ever for me to play with Doyle and also Jordon [Crawford], I played against him a lot as well so there'll be some great things going on this year hopefully."
The 191-centimetre shooting guard brings plenty of international experience to the reigning champions, having played in Poland, Mexico and Venezuela as well as the US.
He signed a 10-day NBA contract with the Washington Wizards in 2021 - playing three games.
Mika Vukona, who originally joined the JackJumpers as a consultant before moving into the general manager of basketball operations role, elaborated on Sword's on-court prowess.
"What Craig brings to the table is something that we don't have - his energy and his athleticism," Vukona said.
"His ability just to bring it day-in, day-out, fits in with what everybody's doing but he brings it in his own flare."
Sword also brings with him a life-long nickname - 'Chicken' - which is depicted in his Instagram username.
"I was a premature baby, I came two months before ... I was due in March and I ended up coming in January and I was a small baby," he said.
"My aunt and uncle say I was so small that they can hold me in their hand and they'd say 'he's so small like a little chicken'.
"They just called me Chicken and ever since then, the name has stuck with me. People still call me Chicken, as I got old, I'm not ashamed by the name no more, it grew on me."
