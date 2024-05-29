The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

JackJumpers' new import on his unique nickname and guarding Milton Doyle

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 29 2024 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Sword in action for Mississippi State. Picture by Getty Images
Craig Sword in action for Mississippi State. Picture by Getty Images

Craig Sword did not know how far away Australia was until he was signed as the Tasmania JackJumpers' newest import.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.