'It'll make a difference': Anna Suitor wins TasTAFE Scholarship scholarship

The Tasmanian Police announced the recipients of the inaugural Tasmania Police Charity Trust TasTAFE Scholarship to support the educational goals of young people.
Commissioner Donna Adams, chair of the trust, said the scholarship was designed to support young people in financial need who have experienced challenging personal circumstances through their further studies.
"We have three grants in three regions - we want to support Tasmanian students to continue their education," Commissioner Adams said.
"We think education is the basis of being able to support yourself through employment.
"A lot of people in Tasmania are disadvantaged and don't have that extra money to provide the fees that are needed.
"We are trying to assist ... by taking responsibility for those fees."
21-year-old northern district recipient Anna Suitor said the scholarship will make a huge difference.
Ms Suitor worked for Court Support and said she was studying for a community service diploma at TasTAFE.
"I found out when Commissioner Adams gave me a call herself - it was pretty surreal," Ms Suitor said.
"First of all I thought 'why is the Commissioner calling me - what have I done'."
Ms Suitor said the scholarship will make a huge difference to her future.
"Everyone is struggling at the moment - the cost of living his ridiculous," she said.
"Especially changing roles and studying something at the same time.
"It'll make a huge difference - I couldn't be more grateful."
Each applicant will receive $2000 for their TasTAFE expenses, such as a laptop or travel costs.
Commissioner Adams said the scholarship received 36 applicants and she encouraged eligible students to apply next year.
"It was a difficult selection process, with 36 applicants applying for this first round of scholarships," she said.
"Further scholarships will be available for eligible students commencing study in 2025."
Other successful applicants are Dimity Smith for the southern district, and Sean Callister for the western district.
