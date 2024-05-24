Footy tips: Will Tigers extend their streak or will the Parrots find a way?

The top teams have been placing emphasis on early wins this NTFA premier season so there'll be plenty at stake for both teams in the Longford versus Bridgenorth clash.
The Tigers, who will host, are second on the ladder with five wins and one loss while the Parrots have a 4-2 record.
Both are coming off close wins with Longford beating Rocherlea by four points and Bridgenorth overcoming Hillwood by one goal.
Longford looked electric for three quarters last weekend before clinging onto victory so they'll be eager to finish strongly this week.
Bridgenorth coach Oli Cook said the Parrots weren't completely satisfied with their win against an undermanned Sharks outfit so they'll be determined too.
Longford will be without reliable ruck Michael Larby who often gives them an edge but they will have ruck recruit Deagan Madden back from injury which should soften the blow.
The Tigers, who won the 2022 premiership, have greater depth and experience across the board which could prove decisive against the new-look Parrots.
South Launceston, who are coming off a bye, remain the only unbeaten team with six wins but will be motivated by the four strong sides at their heels.
George Town are seventh with two wins but they have pushed Rocherlea and Longford right to the end so South will have to be on their game.
Rocherlea will be eager to bounce back after losing to Longford at home.
Expect them to be hard on themselves against the winless Scottsdale who are having a tough season.
The Magpies have shown a bit in the past two rounds against fellow bottom-three sides, George Town and Deloraine with 28 and 55-point losses respectively.
Bracknell will be chasing their second-straight victory when they welcome Deloraine.
It appears the Redlegs will be too strong for the Roos given they defeated George Town by 16 points last weekend and the Saints accounted for the Roos comfortably earlier this season.
The Kangaroos will be upbeat after scoring their first triumph of the year with a big win over Scottsdale.
Round eight
All games at 2pm
