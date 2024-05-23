Northern Midlands Council unanimously backs major upgrade for Evandale

A Tasmanian council has voted in favour of a proposal to dramatically revamp one of its most popular reserves.
The Northern Midlands Council returned a unanimous decision in a May 20 meeting to accept the 'Pioneer Park Master Plan'.
The reserve's central location in the heart of Evandale drives heavy foot traffic. Council officers argued that Pioneer Park's current facilities were "below the standard expected in one of Tasmania's key tourist towns".
A landscape report presented to council detailed plans to build a picnic shelter, a community garden and a new inclusive toilet facility while replacing the current playground.
Other amenities include 15 parallel parking bays, new pathways and an updated barbecue area.
While the full implementation of the master plan is yet to be costed, an allocation of $250,000 is included in the draft 2024/2025 municipal budget.
All five present members of the Northern Midlands Council voted for the officer's recommendation to "accept in principle the Pioneer Park Master Plan and release for further public comment".
The agreement also approved council officers to seek external grants to fund the initiative.
Councillor Paul Terret said he was looking forward to the project, as it was a "currently underutilised part of Evandale".
"When Evandale starts growing it will have younger families coming in, I think it will be certainly a focal of the heritage of the local area," he said.
"I fully support this project and hopefully we get some generous funding."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.