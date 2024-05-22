Launceston charity provides vital services to domestic abuse survivors

Launceston-based charity, 'Thrive in the Light', is supporting women impacted by family violence with free services and aims to raise more awareness around the issue.
Shelly Nath founded 'Thrive in the Light', an initiative funded by the Department of Social Services under the Strong Tassie Women mentorship program.
Ms Nath's vision is to provide holistic support to women, encompassing financial, physical, mental, and emotional assistance.
The program is dedicated to supporting women who are facing or have experienced domestic violence, providing them with Shark Cage training, employment services, financial mentoring, advocacy and legal aid.
Shark Cage Training is designed to help participants recognise and combat unhealthy and abusive behaviours.
'Thrive in the Light' offers monthly Shark Cage training sessions to build confidence and resilience while equipping women with the skills necessary to navigate their personal and professional lives safely.
Some of the other comprehensive support services offered by 'Thrive in the Light' are:
Additionally, 'Thrive in the Light' provides specialised training for businesses, focusing on critical topics such as online harassment, workplace health and safety (WHS) and workplace harassment.
The Strong Tassie Women program places a strong emphasis on mentorship.
Each participant is paired with a dedicated mentor who helps them identify their career or educational goals and develop a strategic plan to achieve these objectives.
The current 'Thrive in the Light' mentors are Megan Howard, a program manager with a background in employment services, and Stellamaris Musa, a human rights lawyer.
Muhammad Naqash is a quality and compliance officer with TCS Integrated Services, and 'Thrive in the Light' is just one of its arms.
"We are raising awareness about 'Thrive in the Light' because people in Launceston might not know about our program yet.
"We have more information on our website (thriveinthelight.com.au). If people want to contact us in person or confidentially via the website or our phone number, we encourage them to do so," Mr Naqash said.
'Thrive in the Light' is located inside the TCS Integrated Services building at 31 Seaport Boulevard, Launceston, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
'Thrive in the Light's' 9 am to 5 pm number is: 0438229943
After hours people can leave a message on: 1300047887
Family Violence Counselling Support Service: 1800 608 122
