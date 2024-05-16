Family violence is 'at its peak', Launceston women's support service says

A Launceston-based family violence counsellor said incidents of family violence are at their peak, and more education and government investment in services are needed.
The Australian Institute of Criminology's National Homicide Monitoring Program has found 34 women were killed by an intimate partner in 2022-23, an increase of 28 per cent on the previous year.
Lara*, a family violence counsellor with Yemaya Women's Support Service, agreed to speak to The Examiner, provided she remained anonymous.
"I've been working in the industry for 30 years, and I've never known it to be this bad," Lara said.
The counsellor said, "The problem is growing and that despite there being a lot of services, something is not working" and "we need to know why men have become so violent ".
"It's incredibly distressing to hear women might be murdered as frequently as twice a week [in Australia] and that this problem is growing.
"There needs to be in-depth research into why perpetrators are escalating in their behaviour.
"It's devastating for us as a service to watch the news or get an alert that another woman's been killed," Lara said.
So, what does Lara think is causing this recent spike in family violence?
"I think it's a variety of things, and I think it's due to an increase in societal toxic masculinity.
Lara said "people have access to a lot of different forms of toxic online information" that is "misleading and might prop up these behaviours", and this can lead to situations "where men think it's okay to have ownership over women".
"We need to counteract this with good systems and good education models. I've been saying this for 30 years, and we need healthy relationship courses taught safely in the schools."
She said, "We need the government to respond and look at their justice system because some of the systems that are in place are enabling men to use the system to further coerce and abuse women.
"It's well known that perpetrators can use the justice system to prolong the abuse and use them as a tactic of control.
"We need to educate the magistrates, judges and registrars and Family Law Court about the impact of coercive control on women," she said.
Lara said, "The police are doing their best and more can be done, but it will take investment from the government and greater funding.
"There needs to be more investment in specialist family violence services for women and services that look at family violence programs for men," she said.
The counsellor reiterated the need for more education: "Young people need to know what it's like to be a good man, and there are lots of good men out there.
"But if they're hearing about toxic masculinity and how that can be reinforced on social media, we need to re-educate men about what it's like to be a good man and a great role model.
"It's not a woman's issue. It's a community issue. And it's a men's issue, and we all must join together and do something different," Lara said.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service 1800 211 028
