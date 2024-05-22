Two million bookworms joined Australia's biggest simultaneous story time

How many kids can read a book at once?
More than 2 million children and caregivers across Australia listened to a storytime about a charming bowerbird searching for purpose - and all things blue.
Launceston Library was among many Tasmanian venues that hosted a children's book reading at midday on May 22 as part of the 24th National Simultaneous Storytime.
Kids in the Launceston Library listened as staff member Ryan Politis theatrically read out this year's chosen book, Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker, in the library's very own cardboard nest.
According to the Australia Reads Research Review, "Children exposed to more storybooks showed a greater inclination to read for pleasure and, in turn, had more advanced literacy skills as adolescents".
Bowerbird Blues follows the story of a bowerbird as he searches high and low, collecting blue knick-knacks for his home.
Children and young people services coordinator Mary Brooke said the story ultimately is about finding a sense of belonging.
"He looks in the ocean and around for different things that he can collect and bring back to his nest, but there's still something that's not complete," she said.
Ms Brooke said the Launceston Library invited children to decorate the cardboard bowerbird nest where the reading took place in.
"Having some sort of activity that links back to whatever they're reading really helps with that holistic learning," she said.
"It's not all about learning outcomes, it's about really engaging with the story."
Launceston Library manager Garry Conroy-Cooper said the initiative primarily centres around sparking a love of reading and promoting literacy at an early age.
"We know that [reading] helps young people as they grow up and become adults to have the skills of reading, which they can use for all aspects of their lives," Mr Conroy-Cooper said.
"The earlier we get young kids into the joy of reading, the better."
Mr Conroy-Cooper said libraries have an "important role to play" in celebrating and promoting Australian literature to children.
"You can go back through those 24 years and each one of those books will be originally authored or illustrated by an Australian," he said.
Mr Conroy-Cooper and Ms Brooks said libraries are regarded as trusted spaces in communities and provide the perfect setting for events such as the NSS.
Staff at the Launceston Library - and venues across the nation - are wearing blue as a "perfect visual motif" for the book.
