Thousands of grandparents, kids, aunts, uncles, parents, and caregivers all synced up this week to undertake the same activity, at the same time for a well-researched benefit.
At 11 am on Wednesday, Launceston Library, as well as several other public establishments under the umbrella of Libraries Tasmania, took part in National Simultaneous Storytime.
The initiative is held annually, and its purpose is to build a sense of community and a love of reading among the general population.
Each year, one book by an Australian author and illustrator is read at the same time, in hundreds of libraries, bookshops, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, and family homes across Australia.
This year's book was Family Tree, written by Josh Pyke and illustrated by Ronojoy Ghosh.
The book depicts a society growing together in unity around a gum tree and is a heartfelt celebration of diversity and life.
One of the mothers present for the reading was Anna Baxter, who attended with her five-year-old daughter Sarah.
Ms Baxter said she had been reading to Sarah, and her two siblings, since they were born and believed it not only assisted in early education but also strengthened the bond between her and the children.
"We home school as well, so books are a huge part of our curriculum," she said.
Another mother at the event, Kelly Smith, who brought along her 8-month-old son, Alexander, said she believed society today was too dependent on technology and the addictive applications that come with it.
"Reading is important and is the foundation of everything we do," she said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
