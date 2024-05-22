The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Christians make case to Canberra at Launceston rally

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:55pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year eight student Flynn Smit addresses the crowd. Picture supplied/ Peter Cox
Year eight student Flynn Smit addresses the crowd. Picture supplied/ Peter Cox

Tasmania's Christian community has made its case to Canberra as faith-based schools fight to maintain freedoms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.