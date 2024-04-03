The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I think they require a sentence of imprisonment': Woman's candid court admission

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 3 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karli Breeze Davison leaving Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture Nick Clark
Karli Breeze Davison leaving Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture Nick Clark

When she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court, a woman told a magistrate that she believed her offences deserved a jail term.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.