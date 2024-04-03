'I think they require a sentence of imprisonment': Woman's candid court admission

When she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court, a woman told a magistrate that she believed her offences deserved a jail term.
Karli Breeze Davison, 39, pleaded guilty to a raft of dishonesty offences, including stealing, making off without payment, and computer-related fraud, in Hobart, Devonport, and Launceston between July 2023 and February 2024.
She also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said Davison was driving in William Street Devonport when she accelerated away from a police random breath testing stop.
She pleaded guilty to evading police and to a count of failing to comply with a condition of her licence that she has an alcohol interlock device fitted to her car and failed to undergo breath analysis on May 19, 2023.
Davison pleaded guilty to stealing $1500 from a woman in Hobart on December 26 2023.
She also pleaded guilty to seven counts of computer-related fraud when using the same woman's Apple Pay to buy a total of $235 worth of goods at Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse, and Banjos in Hobart.
She also pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of McWilliams Port on December 13 2023.
Ms Woodgate told magistrate Simon Brown that Davison, then known as Karli Breeze Newitt, had breached a five-month suspended sentence handed down in the Supreme Court in Launceston in 2022.
Mr Brown asked Ms Woodgate to make a written application to activate the five-month suspended sentence, which had been suspended on the condition that she commit no imprisonable offence for two years.
"They are obviously pretty serious charges, so I intend to seek a pre-sentence report," Mr Brown said.
Davison was asked if she had anything to say.
"I understand these are serious, and I think they require a sentence of imprisonment," she said.
"I would rather have them dealt with today rather than wait."
Mr Brown said he wanted the pre-sentence report and adjourned sentencing until May 8 at 2.15 pm.
