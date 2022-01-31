news, local-news,

The Harvest Launceston Community Farmers' Market will celebrate their 10th anniversary on February 12, and not surprisingly the local produce-loving folk of Launceston are invited to the party. Chief operations manager Amanda Woollams said the ten years had flown past. "Some of us are wondering how an earth that milestone has come around so quickly. Ten years is a pretty big milestone," she said. "The market was started by a couple of members of the public who saw a need to have a farmers market in Launceston. Through a lot of time, unpaid hard work and volunteering the team brought together a small number of primary producers in Tasmania and literally started the market in the car park where it is today." Ms Woollams said that fostering a good relationship with primary producers was the essential ingredient for an authentic Tassie market. "We are part of the Australian Farmers Market Association and that association has a charter which describes which makes up this market," she said. "The market is about primary producers and they are Tasmanian primary producers - beef producers, egg producers, fruit and veg producers and they come to the market regularly. "Then we have our Tasmanian value added products, like jam, chutneys, salts, teas and all sorts of other bits and pieces." Market manager Kim Hewitt said stallholders had shown enormous loyalty to the market over the ten years, as had visitors. "We probably have 20 to 25 stallholders that have been involved since the first market," she said. "They have been a really important part of the market I think because they have just continued to do so well and innovate. With our first market we had about 27 stallholders I think. Within a month that number had risen to about 40. "We average about 45 stall holders and up to 70 for our Christmas market." Ms Woollams said birthday celebrations would be kept to a minimum, but a larger celebration was planned for later in the year. "Given the COVID-19 environment at the moment we are keeping the celebrations a little bit low-key," she said. "We'll probably have a birthday cake and invite some of our volunteers and we might actually just be in the car park for an extra hour or so after the market closes. "We're planning on having a more focused celebration in the middle of the year or maybe even in spring when people are more comfortable being out and about." Steve's Veggies owner Mai Yang said she'd been involved with the market since day one, and had seen it grow over time - much like her vegetables. "We wanted to sell direct to the public and be involved with the public and that way we know what we sell to them is the best quality," she said. "Being here has meant forming friendships with customers and other stallholders which has been great." Ms Yang grows her produce in Wesley Vale and brings her healthy goodies down to the market every Saturday. "We sell Asian greens, broccoli - whatever is in season and so it changes all of the time," she said. "We don't have the same products all year around." Ryan Campling became involved in Ritual Coffee a few years after the business started, and hasn't looked back since. "My sister and brother-in-law started the business from scratch and a a few years later we all open Saint John Craft Beer in Launceston and after about six months we realised that the businesses were aligning, we started to share staff and vehicles and my sister and brother-in-law and asked us if we would like to buy into Ritual," he said. "We bought half off of those guys and we've been co-owners ever since." Mr Campling said he wanted to snake sure that any cafe he supplied coffee to was a good fit for what he had his family were trying to achieve. "We wanted to pick the cafes that would do the best by our brand and would do the brand justice and make the best coffee that they could," he said. Mr Campling said they would sell about 1000 kilograms of coffee each week on the wholesale side of things. "Wholesale is definitely the majority of what we do, and then we have the retail side here at the market and directly out of our warehouse five days a week," he said. "We get to have that face-to-face contact with the public that we otherwise wouldn't get." Rob and Jen Goddard run Coronea Grove Olives, and have been a mainstay at the Farmers' Market from the beginning. "We were looking for a regular outlet for our oil and it's a hard slog going around to delis and small shops so we wanted somewhere where we could talk to the people we were selling to," Mr Goddard said. "We tried a few other small markets but found that this one suited our needs ideally so here we are. It's gone from strength to strength." Mr Goddard said the family have an olive grove at Hadspen on the way to Devonport. "It's nice and close for us," he said. "It's very convenient. We planted our trees 20 years ago and the market here has been going for about half of that time. "We've got 30 acres of land and we were looking for something to do that wasn't just sheep and cattle, something a little bit different." Michael Townsend wanted to develop and interest and food and nutrition, which inspired him and his business - Mr Brown & Towns Mushroom Garden - to open a market stall. "I guess after growing mushrooms and for chefs you realise that there is an interest in the product from the general public and people come to the market to communicate with the farmer," he said. "People want to know where the food comes from and how it is produced." Mr Townsend sells both fresh mushrooms and a dehydrated option. "We've been coming to the market for about a year-and a half now and we've branched out into a market in Hobart now too."

