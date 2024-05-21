Dorset Council commits to multi-year agreement to fund local SES unit

Tasmania's Dorset Council has agreed to provide funding to the State Emergency Service (SES) to support the ongoing operations of its local volunteer unit.
The two groups signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 21, locking the council into an annual monetary contribution for the next three years.
Dorset Council general manager John Marik said the organisation had been working on the agreement "for several months" to clearly define the responsibilities of both parties while giving funding certainty.
Dorset SES unit manager Dale Mott said while the local government had always backed the unit, the new MoU was a reassuring commitment to continued support.
"The MoU will provide a clear understanding of the council and SES responsibilities that the Dorset community will benefit from," he said.
SES Northern regional manager David Nicholls echoed a similar sentiment, calling the agreement "a fantastic outcome".
"The MoU also means ownership of a heavy road crash rescue truck, a rapid intervention and road crash rescue vehicle and a lightning and storm trailer is being transferred to the SES," he said.
"We are very grateful for the transfer of the vehicles, as this helps us to implement future planning across the broader Northern district."
With the mountain biking destination of Derby falling within the region, the Dorset unit frequently assists in rescues of injured cyclists on top of its usual responsibilities of road crash response and storm and flood operations.
Dorset Council commissioner Andrew Wardlaw wanted to acknowledge a contribution made by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale to fund the lightning and storm trailer.
"The Dorset volunteer SES unit provide an extremely important service for the community and much of the operations are undertaken by a committed volunteer base," he said.
"Council are taking the opportunity to announce the MoU during National Volunteer Week to recognise the effects of volunteers and encourage recruitment within the community."
