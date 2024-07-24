The Examiner
If the media does its job, people will make an informed decision on nuclear

July 24 2024 - 10:30am
Officials in protective gear stand next to people from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant, in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. Picture by REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
IT'S true, it is our choice to say no to nuclear ('Nuclear or renewables, it's your choice, Energy Minister says', The Examiner, July 18). However it is important that the media provides facts to the electorate so we can make the right decisions. The facts about nuclear power are available but not always reported. Nuclear's huge cost is but one fact. It is totally inappropriate for Australian conditions, where in 2040, renewables will be supplying the bulk of our energy. It makes no economic sense to then spend billions on nuclear reactors. They could not make money unless renewables were stopped. But the Coalition presses on with its agenda. Mr Dutton will release "bite-sized bits" of information as if we are unable to digest more information in one sitting. He will use the media attention to continue to promote himself and nuclear. But the electorate does not appreciate spin. If the media does its job, people will make an informed decision based on facts.

