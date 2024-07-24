If the media does its job, people will make an informed decision on nuclear

IT'S true, it is our choice to say no to nuclear ('Nuclear or renewables, it's your choice, Energy Minister says', The Examiner, July 18). However it is important that the media provides facts to the electorate so we can make the right decisions. The facts about nuclear power are available but not always reported. Nuclear's huge cost is but one fact. It is totally inappropriate for Australian conditions, where in 2040, renewables will be supplying the bulk of our energy. It makes no economic sense to then spend billions on nuclear reactors. They could not make money unless renewables were stopped. But the Coalition presses on with its agenda. Mr Dutton will release "bite-sized bits" of information as if we are unable to digest more information in one sitting. He will use the media attention to continue to promote himself and nuclear. But the electorate does not appreciate spin. If the media does its job, people will make an informed decision based on facts.
Fiona Colin, Melbourne
A TEAM of neuroscientists at the Italian Institute of Technology has found improvement in recognising facial expressions with face masks among children aged three to five compared to pre-pandemic settings.
These findings are significant, suggesting that toddlers effectively mitigated the social challenges associated with mask use: They overcame initial environmental limitations, improving their capability to interpret facial expressions even in the absence of visual cues from the lower part of the face.
Who'd thought? The kids adapted really well.
It was the adults who threw tantrums.
James Newton, Newstead
IN REPLY to Peter Doddy (The Examiner, July 19):
While accepting the premise of political non-violence, in reality, it's a furphy. How many pundits have suggested that WWII may not have happened had Hitler been assassinated early on or later, as many of his serving generals agreed? Is one life worth six and a half million in that case? I rest mine.
Ian Harvey, Launceston
The USA's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy may be well-intentioned; however, employing a 5 foot 3 inch tall female bodyguard to protect Donald Trump when he is about 6 foot 1 inch tall doesn't make any sense. DEI is all very well, but we need the best people for the job, not just some artificial group created to satisfy random left-wing rules.
Rod Force, Sandy Bay
As time goes on, we rely more and more on our electronic devices.
The Albanese Labor Government is ensuring that Australians have the best connection speeds. In the digital age, our daily lives ought to be minimally frustrating.
The phasing out of 3G networks is part of our plan to roll out brand-new telecommunications infrastructure.
Emergency calls on 3G devices will not be possible once the network is closed.
As a matter of urgency, the 102,000 Australians with an older mobile phone should text '3' to '3498' to discover if they will be connected when the 3G network is phased out.
The Albanese Labor Government cares about the safety of all Australians, including their ability to make emergency calls.
I urge everyone to make the transition to 5G before the 3G network closes on 31 August 2024.
Senator Helen Polley
Labor Senator for Tasmania
TASMANIAN Senator Claire Chandler has been writing online about puberty blockers harming young children both physically and mentally.
Claire mentions that the UK's Cass Study finds no evidence that prescribing puberty blockers is safe. The UK's new Health Minister, Wes Streeting, confirms this.
This would also apply to Australia.
In my view, this qualifies as child abuse without the use of a scalpel.
First, do no harm.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
THE Americanisation of the Australian language is nothing new. It has been around and complained about in newspapers for over 125 years at least and shows only signs of gaining impetus as each hour passes.
The number of words that have disappeared from the vocabulary could fill this newspaper, and many others cover to cover.
Take Bloke, chap, Cove Fellow, and Sheila, for instance. When did you guys last hear them used in everyday conversation?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
