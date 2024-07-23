Launceston CBD food outlets can't ask: Do you want fries with that?

RON Baines asks "why we don't want a warmer planet" (The Examiner, July 17). I am not a climate scientist, but I listen to them. This is what I understand, in brief. A warmer planet means, amongst other things, more extreme weather patterns. Some places are already experiencing that, with catastrophic results. If it is too hot or too wet, we cannot grow food. And it is not just fossil fuels affecting the planet; it is intensive farming, over-spraying, etc. We are destroying the biodiversity we need to survive. We need bees to pollinate our crops, for example, but we are killing them. Ron states that "the Arctic Circle was once covered in trees and grass". That would have evolved over a very long time. However, through human activity, the shift is now happening too fast for natural evolution and adaptation. We are putting too much pressure on finite resources. We are in very deep trouble, and we need to change the direction of travel quickly. The sad thing is, we have known this for years but carried on down the path of self-destruction anyway. It has now become harder, if not impossible, to reverse the damage. Hope this helps.