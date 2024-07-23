Launceston CBD food outlets can't ask: Do you want fries with that?

DRIVE thru or walk-in, the money spent on Macca's (Sunday Examiner, July 21) will ensure the business does not suffer the same grisly fate facing many food outlets in the CBD which are fighting for existence on 200-year-old streets with a declining population which makes for extremely difficult conditions to prosper a food-oriented business.
A dozen Einsteins working on a solution to this conundrum would be beaten for an answer, while people here believe with guidance from the Launceston City Council and the new CEO, the problem can be overcome.
Two things are absolute certainties concerning Launceston's future - a strong decline in sunlight after Urban Greening hits its stride and almost a complete disappearance of parking spaces relative to the car population, both occurring on streets two centuries old.
Meanwhile, I'll have fries with mine as I proffer a card with my arm out the driver's car window.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
RON Baines asks "why we don't want a warmer planet" (The Examiner, July 17). I am not a climate scientist, but I listen to them. This is what I understand, in brief. A warmer planet means, amongst other things, more extreme weather patterns. Some places are already experiencing that, with catastrophic results. If it is too hot or too wet, we cannot grow food. And it is not just fossil fuels affecting the planet; it is intensive farming, over-spraying, etc. We are destroying the biodiversity we need to survive. We need bees to pollinate our crops, for example, but we are killing them. Ron states that "the Arctic Circle was once covered in trees and grass". That would have evolved over a very long time. However, through human activity, the shift is now happening too fast for natural evolution and adaptation. We are putting too much pressure on finite resources. We are in very deep trouble, and we need to change the direction of travel quickly. The sad thing is, we have known this for years but carried on down the path of self-destruction anyway. It has now become harder, if not impossible, to reverse the damage. Hope this helps.
Lucy Colebrooke-Taylor, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?' (The Examiner, July 21): If the words in the Lord's Prayer were followed, the world would be a much better place regardless of what religion you are.
Mark Dell, Launceston
IN RESPONSE to: 'Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?' (The Examiner, July 21):
It has been part of parliament since 1901, but now some say it causes division and should not be forced on people because we are all different. I think it was before all these people complaining now chose to be in parliament. If you don't like the rules or work environment, don't enter politics/parliament.
While we are on the topic of having to listen to certain things at different times that don't relate or connect to all of us as individuals, why are we all forced to put up with this Welcome to Country farce at everything these days
John Collins, Launceston
ONCE again, the women diagnosed with gynaecological cancer from the North, North West and West Coast are made to feel as if they have the "wrong" female cancer. All members of our small gynaecological oncology team are based in Hobart, and for the past 10+ years, one of the gynaecological oncologists, along with the state's only gynaecological oncology nurse, has operated an outreach clinic every Friday at the LGH for patients residing outside the Hobart region. For some unknown reason, and I highly suspect it has to do with funding, the gynaecological oncology nurse no longer attends these clinics. Gynaecological cancer brings with it a raft of physical and emotional issues, many of which are chronic, and it is not an exaggeration to say that being able to talk to the gynaecological oncology nurse face to face in a nurturing environment is, in many instances a lifesaver. As I said, why are women diagnosed with gynaecological cancer, especially those from the North, North West and West Coast, always made to feel they have the "wrong" female cancer?
Vicki Purnell OAM, Devonport
IN RESPONSE to: 'Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?' (The Examiner, July 21): If the words in the Lord's Prayer were followed the world would be a much better place regardless of what religion your are.
Mark Dell, Launceston
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.