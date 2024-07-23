The Examiner
Launceston CBD food outlets can't ask: Do you want fries with that?

July 23 2024 - 10:25am
A for lease sign in a shop window. Picture by Geoff Robson.
DRIVE thru or walk-in, the money spent on Macca's (Sunday Examiner, July 21) will ensure the business does not suffer the same grisly fate facing many food outlets in the CBD which are fighting for existence on 200-year-old streets with a declining population which makes for extremely difficult conditions to prosper a food-oriented business.

