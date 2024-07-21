Pets in rentals isn't the end of the world for investors

THE scare campaign being run by the real estate industry about relatively minor changes to the residential tenancy laws is nonsensical.
If an investor sells a rental property, it does not magically disappear from the stock of housing. It is sold to an owner/occupier or another investor who then offers it for rent. Either way, someone gains a place to live.
Tasmanians have one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world and pets are loved members of many of our families.
Most states now have laws which permit tenants to have pets in rental properties. There has been no evidence that these changes have impacted negatively on the number of properties available for rent or caused increased stress/cost to investors.
Personal responsibility, not pet status, is the key. Just think about the number of million dollar properties that have pets padding the hallways without any disastrous effects. With the right pet and a responsible tenant, this reality can be true for any rental property.
Some details of the proposed changes may yet need to be worked out, but there is no doubt that these long overdue amendments to rental laws in Tasmania will mean families no longer have to face the unimaginable choice of having to give up a loved pet to find a home.
When he announced this proposed change, Premier Rockliff said renters shouldn't have to choose between having a place to live, and the pet they love. And he is right.
IN RESPONSE to 'Prominent restaurateur says Launceston's cafes are 'going broke'' (The Examiner, July 17):
Working Holiday Visa impositions in Tasmania on the tourism industry is killing the industry also. Minster Andrew Giles sits on his hands, does not respond to emails from the industry to change the regional listing of Tasmania to remote. We can have agricultural workers and manufacturing workers but we cannot have hospitality workers. Labor government inaction is destroying the industry.
IN RESPONSE to EM (The Examiner, July 21): "Back in the day" is the key statement you made. UTAS is now old, run down and a waste of prime real estate. It is horrible to access (always has been). Having students in the city has been great and increases accessibility for all, not just the privileged that live south of the city. This is simply a case of NIMBYism.
WATCHING the republican convention, with the crowd waving fists in the air and shouting for the cult of Donald Trump, scenes from the 1930s came to mind. Be careful what you wish for America because you may have a dreadful shock if your wishes come true! All I can say is God help the US and the rest of the world!
RECENTLY as a result of a motor vehicle accident my life came to a halt. I spent eight days in a busy ward of the Launceston General Hospital. All going well, it will be six to eight weeks before I can walk again or return to my life and work.
I am deeply grateful for
. Paramedics prepared to do what they are trained to do
. Emergency department staff able to diagnose and analyse
. Skilful, experienced anaesthetists and surgeons
. Dedicated, compassionate nursing staff prepared to fight for me
. Determined and knowledgeable physiotherapists and occupational therapists
. Cheerful laundry, food service, and cleaning staff
. Behind-the scene administrators, managers and patient coordination staff
. Ongoing support from outpatient clinic staff
. The extended network of building, asset management, maintenance, construction staff and contractors
The Tasmanian Health Service is something we should all be proud of and it is essential to the lives of Tasmanians. To our Tasmanian politicians - one day it might be you, one of your family, a friend, or a work colleague whose life is suddenly disrupted and whose recovery is dependent on a well-managed and well-resourced THS, and its dedicated hardworking staff.
Please don't wait for a Boris Johnson Road to Damascus moment. Please prioritise the THS, manage it well, and ensure that its staff are well-rewarded, are not overworked or over-stressed, and that they have the resources they need to go on providing essential care to Tasmanians.
EXPENSIVE nuclear or cheap renewables is a no-brainer choice.
With renewables providing most of Tasmania's electricity and already 40% of Australia's electricity, renewables are the clear winner.
The article in today's The Examiner (July 18), "Nuclear or renewables, it's your choice, Energy Minister says", tells us what Mr Dutton's plan is really about. It simply aims to "chill investment in solar and wind" so that his political donors and mates in the coal and gas industry can keep making profits.
The big question is: do Liberal Party politicians in Tasmania support Mr Dutton's plan to prioritise fossil fuel industry profits above our power bills and wellbeing?
