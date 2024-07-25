Ashley: If they hadn't committed the crime, they wouldn't have done the time

Just recently, there have been a lot of comments about tiny homes. Some councils say there has been no change in the regulations, but contrary to what they say, there must have been. By the time the councils and possibly the government get through with all the regulations, building, sewage and various other permits, it really isn't worth the hassle. I know one young person who got the OK to put one on a block, but when they did, the council had a different attitude by the time they would have to jump through all the hoops. It just was not worth it, so she sold it. We hear how the councils and the government are sympathetic to the homeless, but when it is all boiled down, they are only interested in the almighty dollar. It's no wonder there are a lot of homeless people living in tents, but it's only a matter of time before the council will give them a permit. That's if they haven't already done so. They say Australia is a free country - I say bulls**t.