Ashley: If they hadn't committed the crime, they wouldn't have done the time

SO 129 former youth criminals who have been detained at Ashley Youth Detention Centre are in line to get a share of a $75m abuse payout from the Government for the pain and suffering they endured while at Ashley. What about those who were the victims of these youth criminals' crimes that put them in Ashley in the first place? If they hadn't committed the crime, they wouldn't have done the time. Maybe some of the abuse payments could go to the victims to compensate them for their pain and suffering. With Ashley in line to be closed, where will the youth criminals serve any detention time because, at present, there is no alternative to Ashley? More suspended sentences instead of detention, back on the streets to commit more crimes, a never-ending circle until the legal system hardens up on these youth criminals and puts measures in place to deter offending in the first place.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
SENATOR Jacqui Lambie's attempts to justify the watering down of anti-vape legislation (The Examiner, June 28) are extremely disappointing from someone who appears to be concerned about the harm vaping can do, particularly to children.
It is baffling that someone can argue how harmful vapes are and how Big Tobacco has been using them to target kids and ensnare them in addiction but then shrug their shoulders that it's all a bit hard to ban them outright - even though 33 other countries have - because of illegal supply chains.
Watered-down legislation that allows adults to purchase vapes from pharmacies without a prescription will do nothing but fuel a constant stream of vapes into the mouths of any kid who wants them.
Thankfully, the pharmacies are stepping up where our politicians have failed. The pharmacy chains that have already stated they won't be turned into vape retailers and won't sell these harmful products without a prescription despite this legislation are to be commended for their commitment to our health and well-being.
If we are serious about the health of young people, we need to stop finding excuses for products that expose them to long-term harm and simply ban them.
Paul Lupo, CEO St Lukes
Just recently, there have been a lot of comments about tiny homes. Some councils say there has been no change in the regulations, but contrary to what they say, there must have been. By the time the councils and possibly the government get through with all the regulations, building, sewage and various other permits, it really isn't worth the hassle. I know one young person who got the OK to put one on a block, but when they did, the council had a different attitude by the time they would have to jump through all the hoops. It just was not worth it, so she sold it. We hear how the councils and the government are sympathetic to the homeless, but when it is all boiled down, they are only interested in the almighty dollar. It's no wonder there are a lot of homeless people living in tents, but it's only a matter of time before the council will give them a permit. That's if they haven't already done so. They say Australia is a free country - I say bulls**t.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
IN RESPONSE to: 'Should the Lord's Prayer be banned from parliament and public schools?' (The Examiner, July 21):
Prayer is important - We can see evidence of a decline in moral and social behaviour in schools and communities that have removed prayer. Politics is about making our communities stronger. Praying is not religious. It is a sign of wanting a relationship, mostly God wanting us to speak to Him. We can all agree that we have major challenges that cannot be fixed by any government or by human efforts. I have observed that even people who are not "religious" pray in crisis. I believe prayer was made a part of institutions because leaders recognised they could not solve critical issues alone. We need to be humble again and say we need God, pride comes before a fall but God lifts up the humble.
Riikka Kuronen, Launceston
