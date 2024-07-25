The Examiner
Ashley: If they hadn't committed the crime, they wouldn't have done the time

July 26 2024 - 8:25am
The entrance to Ashley Youth Detention Centre at Exton. Picture by Paul Scambler
SO 129 former youth criminals who have been detained at Ashley Youth Detention Centre are in line to get a share of a $75m abuse payout from the Government for the pain and suffering they endured while at Ashley. What about those who were the victims of these youth criminals' crimes that put them in Ashley in the first place? If they hadn't committed the crime, they wouldn't have done the time. Maybe some of the abuse payments could go to the victims to compensate them for their pain and suffering. With Ashley in line to be closed, where will the youth criminals serve any detention time because, at present, there is no alternative to Ashley? More suspended sentences instead of detention, back on the streets to commit more crimes, a never-ending circle until the legal system hardens up on these youth criminals and puts measures in place to deter offending in the first place.

