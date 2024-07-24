Educate elderly family members who have access to computers about scams

IN THE news this weekend, a driver in Hobart died disobeying a traffic signal and caused trauma to another motorist and their car. As usual, the Tasmania Police trotted out their soundbite for the media, urging drivers to "slow down" and "obey the road rules". The thing is, nothing will change until the government gets serious about the behaviour of motorists and enacts changes to educate, assess and enforce better behaviour on our roads. As a former nurse, I have witnessed the horrific injuries of road trauma and, at the LGH, hear the sound of revving engines and squealing tyres in the Launceston CBD. This happens every night and where are the police? Any Saturday morning, one can drive around Launceston and see road signs damaged, new tyre marks on any suburban street and a favourite around Prospect, the tearing up of the centres of roundabouts by four-wheel drives. During the morning peaks and at the 3 PM tradie knock-offs the worst drivers are on the roads again with no police to be seen. Almost every set of traffic lights in Launceston will have one or more vehicles disobeying not only the amber but the red lights on every cycle, especially on Howick and Wellington streets. If errant behaviour is not corrected, the carnage on our roads will escalate.