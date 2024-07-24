Educate elderly family members who have access to computers about scams

This week, some low-life scammer almost duped my elderly 89-year-old mother. She believed her computer had been hacked and was told all her accounts were at risk. I talked her through allowing them remote access to her computer due to her fear. She was told her phone lines were "compromised", and had she not taken the "risk" to ring me for help to follow his instructions, they would have succeeded. PLEASE educate your elderly family members who have access to computers that if something unusual comes up on their screens to turn it off and talk to someone. I hope this helps someone else not go through the fear and anxiety my mother experienced
Kym Saltmarsh, Summerhill
GOOD on you Ron Baines, for asking a question about why a warming planet is a problem (The Examiner, July 17).
An overheated planet is bad for the same reason an overheated human is bad.
If your body gets only a few degrees warmer, you get sick and risk death. Our bodies are delicately balanced, complex systems that only function well within a narrow temperature range of 37.5 degrees Celsius.
The systems on our planet that support human life (food production, water cycles, etc.) are also complex and rely on just the right temperature.
You are right that our planet had different climates before humanity evolved. The overheating climate is a serious problem for our survival, more than the planet's.
I recommend looking at the wonderful website set up by Tasmanian climate scientists, "Curious Climate," at www.curiousclimate.org.au. It answers lots of questions like yours.
Just as we don't need a medical degree to take the medicine our doctors recommend, we don't need a climate science degree to act on the advice of climate scientists. We can act to cut carbon emissions now because that is the scientific advice.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
AS A long-time Beauty Point resident, the condition of the road into Beauty Point has gone from worse to appalling. I call on state members Palmer and Ferguson and councillors Mayor Holmdahl, Manticas and Allen to announce when funding to fix this mess will be allocated and the time frame with a confirmed date of completion.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
IN THE news this weekend, a driver in Hobart died disobeying a traffic signal and caused trauma to another motorist and their car. As usual, the Tasmania Police trotted out their soundbite for the media, urging drivers to "slow down" and "obey the road rules". The thing is, nothing will change until the government gets serious about the behaviour of motorists and enacts changes to educate, assess and enforce better behaviour on our roads. As a former nurse, I have witnessed the horrific injuries of road trauma and, at the LGH, hear the sound of revving engines and squealing tyres in the Launceston CBD. This happens every night and where are the police? Any Saturday morning, one can drive around Launceston and see road signs damaged, new tyre marks on any suburban street and a favourite around Prospect, the tearing up of the centres of roundabouts by four-wheel drives. During the morning peaks and at the 3 PM tradie knock-offs the worst drivers are on the roads again with no police to be seen. Almost every set of traffic lights in Launceston will have one or more vehicles disobeying not only the amber but the red lights on every cycle, especially on Howick and Wellington streets. If errant behaviour is not corrected, the carnage on our roads will escalate.
Rowan Wigmore, Hadspen
THANK you for publishing the lovely article about market bakers Richard and Melanie Smit. They are a wonderful couple who I've very much enjoyed chatting with at various markets over the years (and over too many ollie bollens to count). I am not surprised to read they have garnered a large and loyal customer base! I wish them all the best for the future as they focus on Richard's health.
Brian Mitchell MP, Perth
