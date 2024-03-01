Little hands make a big difference on National Clean Up Australia Day

Primary school students at Launceston Christian School have spent the day making a difference on National Clean Up Australia Day.
Not only did the students spend the day collecting rubbish at their own school grounds, they ventured into the community to clean up Windsor Park.
Year four student Aazeen Mahal said she was concerned to find so much rubbish at the park.
''I found a lot of plastic and plastic hurts animals,'' Aazeen said.
''You need to put your rubbish in the bin, it makes pollution and it's disrespectful to the people who want to make this place good for other people who are going to come.''
Aazeen said to stop people from littering there needed to be more education about its consequences.
''Put out signs with facts or research the impacts of litter yourself," she said.
''We want to be seen and know we can make a difference outside of just our school environment.''
Year four student, Otto Cuthbertson said he found glass and coke bottles.
''It's important to put your rubbish in the bin so we don't pollute the earth, so animals have a safe place to live,'' Otto said.
''I thought I wasn't going to find much rubbish, but I did.''
Launceston Christian School head of primary Phil van Ryan said apart from promoting the Clean Up Australia campaign, the day was about making a difference outside of the school.
''I wanted to build as sense of community outside of our school, we do lots in school but this was about getting amongst the community,'' Mr van Ryan said.
