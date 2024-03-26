Police report death after overnight 'altercation' in East Coast town

Police say a man is dead and another in custody after what they describe as an "altercation" in an East Coast town.
A statement released by police said officers were informed of a fight between two men at Main Street, St Marys about 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 26.
Police said one man was injured and ultimately died, while the second was taken into custody and was assisting investigators with their inquiries.
A stretch of the road, between Franks Street and The Flat, was closed for several hours as officers remained at the scene.
Diversions via Elephant Pass were in place until about 1.40am on Wednesday, March 27 when the police reported the road was reopened.
As of 7.30am that day no further updates about the man taken into custody had been provided.
Police thanked the public for their patience and cooperation while they carried out their investigations.
