The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

First-ever International Day of Play celebrated with community play date

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated June 11 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Haylie Paseka of Youngtown and son Keone at International Day of Play at Door of Hope, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Haylie Paseka of Youngtown and son Keone at International Day of Play at Door of Hope, Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Bubbles, balloons, brushes, Lego, drawing and one big mascot named Percy offered a whole lot of fun for a rainy day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.