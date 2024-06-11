First-ever International Day of Play celebrated with community play date

Bubbles, balloons, brushes, Lego, drawing and one big mascot named Percy offered a whole lot of fun for a rainy day.
In celebration of the first-ever International Day of Play, a community play date was held at the Hope Discovery Family Centre on Tuesday, June 11.
The United Nations [UN] declared the day to signify the importance of play for a children's learning, well-being and development.
Generation minister at the Door of Hope Dorothy Roberts said more than 80 children and their families enjoyed the variety of activities available.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to gather people and celebrate play," Ms Roberts said.
Co-chair of Before Early Years Coalition and workshop leader Diane Nailon OAM said the "Making Marks Together" station offered parents an insight into their child's development.
According to the UN, 7 per cent of children said play made them happy, and 58 per cent said it helped them make friends and enjoy their time with others.
"Today is about sharing how children develop through drawing and mark-making," Dr Nailon said.
Dr Nailon said this form of art making contributed to a child's formative years by developing their early literature skills, like writing and storytelling.
"The earliest years of a child's life is the foundation for development," she said.
"Children start to tell stories ... well before they can write."
